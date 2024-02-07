CBS Sports Rejects Trump’s Proposal to Replace Biden In Super Bowl Pregame Interview

A video board displays logos for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 01, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be played on February 11, 2024, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

3:39 PM – Wednesday, February 7, 2024

CBS Sports has announced that 45th President Donald Trump will not be taking over for President Joe Biden in a Super Bowl pregame interview after he offered to do it.

The announcement made on Wednesday comes after Biden passed on the offer to appear before millions on television prior to the big game.

“We’re producing a football pregame show, not a political show,” CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said Tuesday.

Additionally, McManus said that he just wanted to “talk about the big game” when he was asked about Trump.

“I don’t want to get into the politics, we’re here to talk about the game,” he said at a press conference in Las Vegas in the run-up to Sunday’s game.

McManus also commented on Biden declining the big offer.

“There’s nothing more to say about it. We were prepared to do it. And the White House declined the opportunity,” he stated.

This is the second consecutive year that Biden has declined, having declined a FOX News request last year.

During her briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre brushed off questions regarding Biden’s Super Bowl decision.

“The viewers who tune in — they tune in to watch the game, right? They want to see the game, they want to see their favorite team, they want to see a halftime show. It is that type of tradition, the president will find many other ways to communicate with Americans… when the time is right,” she said.

Meanwhile, Biden’s last two television interviews were both alongside First Lady Jill Biden. The pair was with media personality Al Roker during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Hollywood producer Ryan Seacrest for his New Year’s Eve Program.

The Super Bowl will take place this Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas, Nevada.

