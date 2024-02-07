Former Baltimore Prosecutor Found Guilty Of Mortgage Fraud

Criminal Charges Announced Against Baltimore Police Officers In Freddie Gray’s Death BALTIMORE, MD – MAY 01: Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby announces that criminal charges will be filed against Baltimore police officers in the death of Freddie Gray on May 1, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. Gray died in police custody after being arrested on April 12, 2015. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:40 PM – Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Former Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been found guilty of mortgage fraud.

On Tuesday, Mosby was found guilty on one count of mortgage fraud after testifying that she “unintentionally” made false statements on loan applications in order to purchase two Florida vacation homes.

The verdict was announced by The Associated Press after the jury members found Mosby not guilty on the second mortgage fraud charge after deliberating for almost a day.

Mosby was convicted in November of two counts of perjury by a federal jury after she falsely claimed financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic so that she could withdraw money from the city’s retirement fund.

She has not yet been sentenced in either of the cases and is now facing up to five years for each count.

Following claims that Mosby withdrew money from the retirement fund and used it as a down payment for two properties in Florida, federal prosecutors filed the charges against her as they claimed she repeatedly lied on mortgage applications.

The trial for Mosby’s mortgage fraud was originally scheduled to take place in Baltimore, Maryland, but it was ultimately moved to Greenbelt, Maryland, due to worries that prospective jurors might be swayed by the case’s media coverage.

Following the commencement of the trial, testimony was given by both Mosby and her ex-husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby.

The latter claimed that he had lied to the court about their federal tax debt “out of embarrassment.”

According to Marilyn, she made the false statements “unintentionally” and signed the applications “in good faith.”

However, she did not disclose the debt on her application, which is what led to the fraud charges.

Prosecutors claimed that Marilyn allegedly lied about receiving a $5,000 gift from her husband which helped her get a lower interest rate. According to the Baltimore Sun, the prosecution linked the gift to her own account, which is what ultimately resulted in the conviction.

Mosby now faces a maximum prison sentence of 30 years for the single count of mortgage fraud after being found guilty.

