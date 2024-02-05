Trump Claims Newsom Would Be An ‘Easy’ Presidential Opponent During Interview

(R) Gavin Newsom attends ‘Families Belong Together – Freedom for Immigrants March Los Angeles’ at Los Angeles City Hall on June 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Families Belong Together LA) / (L) Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

1:47 PM – Monday, February 5, 2024

Former President Donald Trump’s comments were censored during an interview in which he made a remark about the idea of running against California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom in the 2024 presidential campaign.

Advertisement

When asked how he would compete in a hypothetical presidential matchup against Newsom (D-Calif.), Trump condemned the governor, calling him “so much bulls***,” during an interview on Sunday.

In the interview with Trump called Sunday Morning Futures, host Maria Bartiromo brought up the hypothetical situation regarding who the former president would run against in case Joe Biden fell ill or passed away.

Trump stated that he “really [doesn’t] know,” before Bartiromo mentioned Newsom and inquired about how the former president would perform against him in the presidential race.

“I’ll tell you what … he’s so much bulls***,” Trump stated, referring to Newsom. “He wants to say how wonderful … it’s doing horribly. His state is doing horribly. You look at the homeless problem, you look at the people that are leaving. You have companies that are leaving, they are all leaving for other locations.”

Trump also stated that Newsom is “easy” to perform against because “California is a disaster.”

“He has been a horrible governor,” Trump added.

After winning the Republican caucus in Iowa last month, Trump has maintained his lead in the 2024 GOP presidential primary. In addition, the former president defeated Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) in the New Hampshire primary, receiving 54.5% of the vote to Haley’s 44.7%.

Besides strongly dismissing persistent rumors that he might enter the 2024 presidential race, Newsom declared publicly last month that he would “go to the ends of the earth” to support Biden.

Due to his age and popularity, some have speculated that Newsom could successfully challenge President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race. However, despite his support for Biden’s re-election, Newsom has consistently denied rumors that he might enter the 2024 race.

Additionally, the California governor hasn’t held back when criticizing Trump, calling the former president “damaged goods” last week.

“He can’t be beaten in a primary, but in a general election, I think he’s the most flawed candidate in my lifetime,” Newsom claimed in an interview with MSNBC host Alex Wagner. “He is not as entertaining as he once was. He’s more unhinged than he ever was, more extreme, obviously more dangerous across the spectrum of issues.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!