Report: DOJ Classified Docs Fears Unravel As Biden Admin Worries ‘Embarrassing Details’ Might Be Revealed Before Election

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:26 PM – Monday, February 5, 2024

President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign team is concerned that a Justice Department investigation into his retention of confidential documents could reveal other “embarrassing details,” according to a recent report from a White House insider.

On January 12th, 2023, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel Robert Hur to look into the case. This came after the FBI searched Biden’s Delaware house and Washington, D.C., office for secret documents.

Nevertheless, Biden’s attorneys and FBI agents did end up finding a number of sensitive documents that were purportedly stashed away on the current president’s properties.

After more than a year, the Biden campaign team believes that Hur’s probing team will present its final report on the search for secret materials as early as this week, according to Axios. The report may contain details and images that might make the president’s bid for reelection “a lot more difficult.”

On November 2nd, at least a dozen secret files, some of which had to do with Iran, the U.K., and Ukraine, were uncovered by Biden’s lawyers at his Penn Biden Center think tank office in the nation’s capital.

The finding was not made public until after Democrats did better than predicted in the midterm elections. That December, even more intelligence documents were discovered by Biden’s personal lawyer in the president’s Wilmington, Delaware, home’s garage and library.

Between November 2022 and February 2023, the FBI examined Biden’s Rehoboth Beach house and office, as well as other notable Biden hotspots, in order to find more sensitive documents.

Photos previously discovered on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop revealed that on the day that he sent a threat via text to a Chinese associate who invoked his father to close a seven-figure business deal, it purportedly proved that Hunter, the first son, had access to the top-secret files kept next to his father’s 1967 Corvette Stingray.

Hunter also took a picture of a package labeled “Important Doc’s [sic] + Photos” earlier that year.

Uncertainty surrounds its contents, although some sources have suggested that the Democrat president could have attempted to preserve information for his 2017 memoir, Promise Me, Dad.

81-year-old Biden has written off the controversy as a dispute over “stray papers,” claiming that the documents were stored “in a locked garage” and that he is “cooperating” with Hur’s probe to the fullest extent.

The Democrat president participated in a “voluntary” questioning in October, and as part of the investigation—which apparently encompassed over 100 witnesses—his son was questioned the following month.

In order to gather proof that Joe Biden misused his position as vice president or profited directly from Hunter’s foreign influence-peddling activities, House Republicans are now investigating Biden’s impeachment.

Interviews with Hunter and his first brother, James Biden, are scheduled by the House Oversight Committee for later this month. These talks are anticipated to provide additional insight into the scope of the first family’s and their associates’ foreign business ventures, which brought in at least $17 million for them during and immediately following Joe’s tenure in the Obama administration.

In June 2023, special counsel Jack Smith filed an indictment against former President Donald Trump for allegedly keeping secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago home after he left office in January 2021 and for allegedly lying to federal agents who asked to see them. Trump, 77, is accused by Smith of 40 charges of hiding U.S. intelligence documents, some of which were classified as “Top Secret,” even from his own attorney.

Throughout early 2022, the former president was asked to return hundreds of papers to the National Archives, which then forwarded the case to the Justice Department.

However, many online users expressed frustration regarding the Trump document probe. People “neglect to contrast Trump’s absolute right to possess classified and top secret documents, versus Biden having no right whatsoever to be in possession of such documents. It’s germane to the story,” said one user.

