Prince Harry To Visit King Charles Following Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

1:45 PM – Monday, February 5, 2024

Prince Harry will travel to the United Kingdom in the coming days after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis was announced earlier on Monday, according to multiple sources.

“The Duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis,” a source close to the Sussex’s tells Bazaar. “He will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days.”

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles’s cancer diagnosis today, after revealing that “a form of cancer” was discovered during a procedure that treated his enlarged prostate in late January.

Meanwhile, Charles has left Sandringham to return to London, where he will begin treatment as an outpatient. He has also canceled all public appearances, however, the King “will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

“The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the statement continued. “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Additionally, it remains uncertain if Harry will see Catherine, Princess of Wales, who was also recently hospitalized. Kate has since been released from the hospital following her abdominal surgery and she is not expected to return to her duties as well until after Easter.

