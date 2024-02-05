Kellyanne Conway Urges Trump To Pick A ‘Person Of Color’ For VP

Kellyanne Conway (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:11 PM – Monday, February 5, 2024

Former senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway has urged the former president to pick a person of color for the vice president position.

On Monday, Conway pushed back on calls for the former president to “pick a woman” as his running mate, urging him to instead pick a “person of color.”

“The ‘pick a woman’ theory also runs counter to the fact that politics is not about biology or even chemistry but about math and science. Indeed, Mr. Trump beat Mrs. Clinton in 2016, snatching from her the all but certain title of first female president of the United States when a majority of voters were women,” Conway wrote.

She continued, highlighting that Biden has his own problems to deal with among male voters, and “as sure as the sun rises in the east, any woman Trump chooses will be denigrated as not enough of a real or relatable woman.”

Conway stated in The New York Times that Trump’s choice for vice president should be based on who can support him in winning the general election and securing a second term in office.

“With a crisis on the border, economic dissatisfaction, fears about crime, a parents’ rights renaissance, and multiple wars and threats across the globe, Mr. Trump’s deputy must be able to navigate chaos and challenges at home and abroad,” Conway wrote.

Additionally, she argued that Trump’s running mate would have to be able to “turn the tables and mitigate the damage” in regards to the abortion issue.

“Taking all of this into consideration, if I were advising Mr. Trump, I would suggest he choose a person of color as his running mate, depending on vetting all possibilities and satisfaction of procedural issues like dual residency in Florida,” Conway wrote. “Not for identity politics a la the Democrats, but as an equal helping to lead an America First movement that includes more union workers, independents, first-time voters, veterans, Hispanics, Asian Americans, and African Americans.”

She listed Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Trump Cabinet Official Ben Carson, Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas), and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy among the options that she finds in Trump’s best interest to consider for the role.

