Trump Chooses Peter Navarro To Serve As ‘Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing’

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:14 PM – Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Peter Navarro was chosen for the role of “Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing” in Donald Trump’s second administration, the President-elect announced on Wednesday.

In two Truth Social postings announcing the appointment, Trump stated that Navarro, 75, will be responsible for assisting with the “successful advancement and communication of the Trump Manufacturing, Tariff, and Trade Agendas.”

In his first term, Navarro was one of Trump’s main trade aides.

Navarro was previously accused of disregarding a Congressional subpoena from the House Select Committee looking into the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6th, 2021, and he was sentenced to almost four months in a federal jail in Miami.

Two counts of contempt of Congress led to his conviction.

On July 17th, just hours after being freed, Navarro gave a speech at the Republican National Convention, which received immense positive feedback.

Navarro “was treated horribly by the Deep State, or whatever else you would like to call it,” Trump noted.

As a “tenacious” supporter of “my two sacred rules, Buy American, Hire American,” Trump continued, praising the new appointment.

Echoing Trump’s support for tariffs and skepticism of trade agreements supported by globalists, Navarro has been a steadfast backer of his protectionist stance.

