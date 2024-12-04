Schumer Unanimously Re-Elected As Senate Democrat Leader, Despite Party Losing Control Of Upper Chamber

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, with Democratic majority whip Dick Durbin (2nd R, Senator Amy Klobuchar (R) and Senator Cory Booker (2nd L), speaks with reporters at the US Capitol on December 3, 2024. Senate Democrats held a closed-door election December 3 to name their leadership posts for the next two years. Schumer was re-elected to lead Democratic Senators as Minority Leader in the 119th Congress. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:52 PM – Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer was unanimously re-elected to serve another two years as the Senate leader on Tuesday, even though the Democrats officially lost control of the upper chamber in January.

In an internal party meeting, Democrats largely kept their current slate of party leaders, with Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) being elevated to serve as the chair of the Steering and Policy Committee, replacing retiring Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) in the No. 3 slate.

“I am honored and humbled to be chosen by my colleagues to continue leading Senate Democrats during this crucial period for our country,” Schumer (D-NY) said in a statement. “As I have long said, our preference is to secure bipartisan solutions wherever possible and look for ways to collaborate with our Republican colleagues to help working families,” he continued. “However, our Republican colleagues should make no mistake about it, we will always stand up for our values.”

Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) will head the Strategic Communications Committee, a newly created position.

The following Democrats who kept their positions go as follows: Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) as incoming minority whip; Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) as vice chairs of the conference; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as chair of outreach; Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) as vice chair of outreach; Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) as conference secretary; and Sens. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) as deputy conference secretaries.

This follows after Democrats took brutal losses in the aftermath of the 2024 election cycle, in which they lost control of the White House, Senate, and House.

“Our caucus has led the way in passing historic legislation that has improved the lives of millions of Americans and we remain laser focused on addressing the most pressing challenges facing our country,” Schumer reflected on his party’s record. “We have a lot of work ahead — in the Senate and as a country — and in this upcoming Congress, our caucus will continue to fight for what’s best for America’s working class.”

Meanwhile, the next Senate is set to have 53 Republican seats and 47 seats, controlled by Democrats or Independents.

