Miami-Dade Commissioners Approve Renaming Street ‘Donald J. Trump Avenue’

TOPSHOT – Former US President and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump arrives at a watch party during the 2024 Iowa Republican presidential caucuses in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 15, 2024. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

3:15 PM – Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Miami-Dade commissioners will honor President-elect Donald Trump by adding his name to a street after he flipped the county by double digits.

On Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners for the city of Hialeah voted 9 to 1 to approve renaming a four-mile stretch of Palm Avenue to “President Donald J. Trump Avenue.”

“President Donald J. Trump Avenue is official in Miami-Dade County!” District 6 Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin M. Cabrera wrote in a post on X.

He also stated that the President-elect won about 75% of the vote in Hialeah in last month’s election. He won Miami-Dade by more than 13%, the first time a Republican has won the county since 1988.

Last year, the Hialeah city council approved a proposal to rename the road for Trump after Mayor Esteban “Steve” Bovo announced the move and presented Trump with a street sign at a rally.

