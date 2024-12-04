Bob Rubin On The Fall Of DEI And Wall Street “Trump Bump”

OAN Staff Stella Escobedo
2:09 PM – Wednesday, December 4, 2024
If Wall Street is any indication, companies and investors are feeling very confident about the prospects of a new economy under a second Donald Trump administration. But the election of Trump is not only energizing the markets, it’s starting to change the culture of corporate America. In a recent op-ed, financial advisor Bob Rubin makes the case that the DEI movement is dying a sudden death. One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with Rubin.