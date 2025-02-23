Trump Celebrates Germany’s Conservative Party Election Win 

Friedrich Merz, chancellor candidate of Germany’s Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU), reacts at CDU headquarters following the announcement of initial results in snap federal parliamentary elections on February 23, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. Germany held elections today following the collapse of the three-party government coalition last November. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:45 PM – Sunday, February 23, 2025

President Donald Trump has released a statement celebrating German conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz’s election victory.

Advertisement

On Sunday, according to exit polls, the country’s center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) won the national election. Merz claimed victory, ousting Social Democrat incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“LOOKS LIKE THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY IN GERMANY HAS WON THE VERY BIG AND HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ELECTION,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “MUCH LIKE THE USA, THE PEOPLE OF GERMANY GOT TIRED OF THE NO COMMON SENSE AGENDA, ESPECIALLY ON ENERGY AND IMMIGRATION, THAT HAS PREVAILED FOR SO MANY YEARS.

“THIS IS A GREAT DAY FOR GERMANY, AND FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA UNDER THE LEADERSHIP OF A GENTLEMAN NAMED DONALD J. TRUMP,” he added. “CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL — MANY MORE VICTORIES TO FOLLOW!!!”

CDU leader Merz is expected to take a harder line than Scholz on immigration. Merz has said he will execute a 15-point plan to tackle immigration, including tightening the borders and deporting rejected asylum seekers.

Merz must form a coalition with one or more of the other parties, but has said he will not do so with the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD), who finished a strong second in the polls.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!