Sen. Mullin Doubts Russia Would Invade NATO Countries As Putin ‘Fears’ Trump

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:18 PM – Sunday, February 23, 2025

Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin stated on Sunday that he doesn’t “believe for one second” that Russia would invade any other countries out of “fear” of President Donald Trump.

Mullins (R-Okla.) comments followed after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asserted that Russia is imminently planning on attacking NATO countries.

“It can happen in summer, maybe in the beginning, maybe in the end of summer. I do not know when he prepares it,” Zelensky recently stated. “But it will happen. And at that moment, knowing that he did not succeed in occupying us, we do not know where he will go.”

Mullin seemingly responded to Zelensky’s claim in a Sunday interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

“First of all, I don’t believe for a second that Russia’s going to advance a war in any other country right now. It would be extremely dangerous, and he will call President Trump’s hand,” Mullin stated. “President Trump does not just simply say idle words, he delivers it.”

Mullin went on to question the United States’ NATO membership, stating that the U.S. should only stay in the alliance “if it’s in our interest.”

“Right now, NATO has not always been playing in our best interest. And when it’s not America’s best interest anymore, we should relook at things. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results. We see NATO, we see U.N. sometimes weaponizing against the United States and we’re the biggest funder of it,” he continued.

The Oklahoma senator continued, recounting a 2017 standoff with Russia when President Trump firmly pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Syrian civil war.

“Russia went ahead and helped Assad and they delivered chemical weapons on their own people. What did President Trump do? Within 30 minutes, they kicked Russia out of the airspace and completely destroyed their airfield they were operating underneath. Russia and Putin fears President Trump,” Mullin added. “What President Trump is trying to do is end the war. And he’s trying to end the war from a place of strength. You don’t end a war from a place of weakness.”

Meanwhile, President Trump’s administration has been continuing ongoing peace talks with Russia and Ukraine, stating on Friday that he had “very good talks with Putin,” and “not such good talks with Ukraine.”

President Trump and Zelensky have had a recent falling out, after Trump demanded for Kyiv to repay the United States for the billions in aid that the Biden administration handed out.

Zelensky has vowed not to pay back prior military aid, adding that he would be willing to return funds to America in exchange for future military assistance.

Zelensky also revealed that he would be willing to step down as president in exchange for peace, or Ukrainian admittance into NATO.

