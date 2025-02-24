Apple Announces Historic $500B Investment In U.S. Manufacturing & Innovation

The Apple logo is seen at the entrance of an Apple store in Washington, DC, on September 14, 2021. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:22 AM – Monday, February 24, 2025

Tech giant Apple is investing $500 billion to the U.S. economy in a historic move, the company announced on Monday, marking “an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation.”

The massive investment will begin over the next five years. The commitment includes building an advanced AI server manufacturing factory near Houston, Texas, as well as increasing the company’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund from $5 billion to $10 billion.

Additionally, the tech titan will also establish an Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit, Michigan, which includes hiring 20,000 new employees being tasked with research and development silicon engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“This new pledge builds on Apple’s long history of investing in American innovation and advanced high-skilled manufacturing, and will support a wide range of initiatives that focus on artificial intelligence, silicon engineering, and skills development for students and workers across the country,” the company said in a statement.

Furthermore, Apple says it plans to expand teams and facilities in numerous states, including California, Arizona, Texas, Michigan, Nevada, Iowa, Oregon, North Carolina and Washington. Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement that his company is “bullish on the future of American innovation.”

“We’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” his statement added. “From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund, to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing.” “And we’ll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation.”

The major announcement comes only two days after 47th President Donald Trump alluded to the company’s plans, stating that the tech giant planned to invest “hundreds of billions of dollars” in the United States.

He also said that the company was shifting manufacturing from Mexico to the U.S. last week.

“Yesterday I had Tim Cook in the office from Apple. He’s investing hundreds of billions of dollars,” Trump said at a White House gathering on Friday. “That’s what he told me. Now he has to do it.”

