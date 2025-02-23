Musk Unveils Plan Requiring Federal Workers To Report Weekly Achievements Or Risk Termination

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets Elon Musk as he arrives to attend a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:42 PM – Sunday, February 23, 2025

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk announced that federal employees are now required to report their accomplishments from the last week or risk losing their jobs.

“Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week,” Musk wrote in an X post. “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

“To be clear, the bar is very low here. An email with some bullet points that make any sense at all is acceptable! Should take less than 5 mins to write,” Musk added.

Federal employees then received a mass email stating “Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager.”

Meanwhile, Democrat lawmakers and work unions have responded, vowing to defy Musk’s orders.

“This is a good opportunity for mass civil disobedience. Musk has no authority to do this. Encourage all federal employees to report to work, prepare GFY (Go f*** yourself) letters and continue to demonstrate the public and patriotism he lacks,” wrote Illinois Democrat Representative Sean Casten (D-Ill.) on Saturday.

“It takes a remarkable combination of arrogance and stupidity to think that this is the best use of time for our intelligence officers, VA workers, air traffic controllers, and everyone else we depend on to do their job well,” Casten continued.

Everett Kelley, The national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, responded to Musk’s command, arguing that the new initiative showed his “utter disdain for federal employees and the critical services they provide to the American people.”

“It is cruel and disrespectful to hundreds of thousands of veterans who are wearing their second uniform in the civil service to be forced to justify their job duties to this out-of-touch, privileged, unelected billionaire who has never performed one single hour of honest public service in his life,” Kelley stated.

The deadline to comply with Musk’s new initiative was listed as Monday at 11:59 p.m.

Musk’s notice came hours after President Donald Trump requested Musk to be “more aggressive” in regards to cost cutting while rooting out fraud and waste within federal spending.

President Donald Trump recently praised Musk’s work with DOGE, stating that his administration is in the process of removing “corrupt” federal employees.

“We have a very corrupt group of people in this country, and we’re finding them out,” Trump stated at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday. “We’re removing all of the unnecessary, incompetent and corrupt bureaucrats from the federal workforce.”

Despite the criticism, Musk confirmed the new initiative was taken to evaluate whether or not government employees are even checking their emails at all, in another attempt to curb incompetence, or outright fraud.

“The reason this matters is that a significant number of people who are supposed to be working for the government are doing so little work that they are not checking their email at all! In some cases, we believe non-existent people or the identities of dead people are being used to collect paychecks. In other words, there is outright fraud,” Musk added on Sunday.

