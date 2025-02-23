MSNBC Cancels Joy Reid’s Primetime Show Amidst Plummeting Ratings

Joy Reid speaks during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:46 AM – Sunday, February 23, 2025

MSNBC has canceled “The ReidOut” with liberal host Joy Reid amid plummeting ratings, according to a report.

Reid’s 7 p.m. show has struggled to attract and maintain viewership, averaging 973,000 total viewers during February 2025, which marked a 28% decline compared to February 2024 where she averaged 1.3 million views.

The final episode of Reid’s show is expected to air sometime this week, replacing the show with a new panel featuring co-hosts Alicia Menendez, Michael Steele, and Symone Sanders Townsend, according to the New York Times.

Sanders Townsend was previously a spokesperson for Kamala Harris prior to being hired by MSNBC in 2022.

Overall, the network has struggled to hold its audience, as the primetime numbers were down 53% in primetime viewership following the November 5th election result, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Reid has been notorious for her anti-Trump stance, claiming Trump’s agenda is “textbook fascism,” while also blaming White women for voting “on race” in the 2024 election, ultimately leading to President Turmp’s victory.

Reid also previously fueled conspiracy theories surrounding the July assassination attempt on President Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where she questioned whether he was even shot at all while implying that it was staged.

“We still don’t know for sure whether Donald Trump was hit by a bullet,” she stated at the time. “We know almost nothing.”

MSNBC is also expected to make additional changes to the network’s programming led by its new president Rebecca Kutler, and is reportedly planning to give more airtime to Jen Psaki’s show “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

The network is also reportedly planning on adding Politico’s Eugene Daniels, and NYU law professor Melissa Murray, along with a head of talent, head of newsgathering, a Washington bureau chief, and a head of content strategy, according to Fox News.

The network’s mass shift follows after negotiating pay cuts for its anchors due to the viewership drop, most notably with host Rachel Maddow recently reduced to a $5 million-a-year salary from her prior $30 million salary.

Kulter, who took over the network earlier this month, stated that changes are “going to be hard, but it’s also going to be exciting and interesting and a really important time to do what all of us do.”

