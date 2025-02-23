Report: Trump Looking Into Selling Nancy Pelosi Federal Building In San Francisco

Former U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to members of the press after a members-only classified briefing on TikTok at the Capitol Visitor Center on Capitol Hill March 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

2:30 PM – Sunday, February 23, 2025

Local reports have stated that President Donald Trump’s administration is looking into selling a San Francisco building recently dubbed the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building.

The Nancy Pelosi Federal Building, known as the San Francisco Federal Building until its formal dedication to the former House speaker in December, is located on Mission and 7th street in an area long plagued by open-air drug dealing, illegal markets reselling stolen goods, and other crime.

The building currently houses various offices for the HHS, Pelosi and the Social Security Administration, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Labor, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In addition to Pelosi’s namesake building, the Trump administration is also apparently considering selling the 1930s-era government building at 50 United Nations Plaza, which presently houses the US General Services Administration’s (GSA) regional offices.

KGO-TV and the San Francisco Chronicle reported on the potential sales, citing a GSA document that identified both federal properties in San Francisco as “non-core” assets that may be auctioned off.

In 2023, hundreds of federal employees assigned to the facility by the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) were told to work from home due to growing safety concerns, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) demanded its shutdown at the time, citing drug activity on the premises.

Andy Ball, who was a developer working as a concrete subcontractor on the building two decades ago, had told the outlet that the project was a “waste of taxpayer money from day one.”

“No investor would have built this building,” Ball said, estimating the costs were about “50% greater” than if the project had been funded by the private sector. “In this market, it will represent the greatest difference between cost to build and its sale value.”

The prospective building sales come as the Trump administration, and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is working to reduce federal government bureaucracy.

According to the Chronicle, the overall vacancy rate in downtown San Francisco was 37% last year, with the Mid-Market district having a vacancy rate of 55%.

