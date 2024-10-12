Trump Campaign Requests Increased Security Amid Iran Threats Of ‘Plotting To Kill’ Him 

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward the stage to speak at a rally at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at Montana State University on August 9, 2024 in Bozeman, Montana. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:52 AM – Saturday, October 12, 2024

The Trump campaign has reportedly requested to use military planes and vehicles in the final weeks of the race to increase security measures for the former president.

On Friday, the New York Times reported that Donald Trump’s campaign had asked to increase security measures amid concerns that Iran is plotting to kill the 45th president.

According to reports, they have also requested expanded flight restrictions over Trump rallies and residences, ballistic glass pre-position for the campaign’s use at battleground states and military vehicles to transport Trump.

The Washington Post reported that Trump Campaign Manager Susie Wiles had emailed the Secret Service Director Ronald L Rowe Jr. explaining how Trump has not received enough protection following two assassination attempts on his life.

In her email, Wiles reportedly stated that Trump had recently had to cancel a public event at the last minute and was put in a small room with reporters instead due to a “lack of personnel” from the Secret Service.

The report also stated that Representative Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) also wrote a letter to the Secret Service requesting additional protection for Trump.

Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesperson, issued a statement saying that Trump is receiving “the highest levels of protection.”

Rowe Jr. also wrote to the Trump campaign stating that the Biden Administration is assessing them with what can be provided.

“Assistance from the Department of Defense is regularly provided for the former president’s protection, to include explosive ordnance disposal, canine units, and airlift transportation,” Guglielmi said, the Washington Post reported.

“The Secret Service is also imposing temporary flight restrictions over the former president’s residence and when he travels,” Guglielmi added. “Additionally, the former president is receiving the highest level of technical security assets, which include unmanned aerial vehicles, counter unmanned aerial surveillance systems, ballistics, and other advanced technology systems.”

