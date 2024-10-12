Manhunt Underway For 2 Suspects In Road Rage Shooting That Left 1 Dead, Closed Freeway For 5 Hours

A Swift truck and cars move slowly on Interstate 5 freeway as a historic atmospheric river storm inundates Los Angeles, California, on February 6, 2024. A powerful storm lashing California has left at least three people dead and caused devastating mudslides and flooding, after dumping months’ worth of rain in a single day. (Photo by DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:50 AM – Saturday, October 12, 2024

A manhunt is underway after a fatal road rage shooting left one man dead and another wounded, closing the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles for five hours.

On Thursday, a deadly car-to-car shooting occurred on the northbound side of the 5 near South Lorena Street, causing all lanes to close.

According to police, two people, one driving a gold Cadillac sedan and the other a dark-colored Dodge Durango, had a fatal shootout on the freeway.

They also reported that at least one other car appeared to have a broken rear window.

At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, the Cadillac rear-ended another car as both vehicles were traveling up the northbound lanes of the Golden State Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Two men from the Dodge Durango pulled over next to the Cadillac and began shooting at the two men inside. Although the driver managed to make a U-turn on the freeway, he eventually collided with other cars and came to a stop.

“The occupants of the Dodge Durango exited and starting firing on the occupants of the gold Cadillac,” CHP Lt. Bob Purvis said Thursday. “The gold Cadillac driver was able to make a U-turn and drive back southbound in the northbound lanes.”

The two suspects fled back to their car and drove off as soon as they opened fire.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of the Cadillac was taken to the hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department crews, where he is still undergoing surgery. On the freeway, the passenger passed away.

The two suspects are still being sought by the authorities.

