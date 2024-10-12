Lawsuit: Fmr N.Y.C. Principal Accused Of Sexually Abusing Student ‘Nearly Every Day’

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:58 PM – Saturday, October 12, 2024

A former New York City principal is facing a lawsuit for allegedly sexually abusing his student “nearly everyday.”

According to a federal lawsuit, Brett Kimmel would groom and sexually abuse one of his students “nearly every day,” calling the girl his “princess” and “baby.”

The victim stated that Kimmel would grope her, pressure her to perform oral sex and even attempted to have sexual intercourse with her all before she was 18-years-old.

The victim, who is referred to as Jane Doe, also stated that Kimmel allegedly “set his sights” on her when she was in eighth grade at the Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School.

She also stated that he would send her dozens of inappropriate texts and emails a day her freshman year. He also later allegedly asked her to send him shirtless selfies.

In her lawsuit, she stated that Kimmel would drive her to and from school and would molest her during the rides during her sophomore and junior year.

The victim has claimed that her abuse was a result of the Department of Education’s (DOE) “negligent supervision,” and failing to train staff to report the suspicious behavior and ignoring students’ comments about the abuse.

According to the victim’s lawyer, Julia Kuan, the girl decided to sue years after the abuse ended “to hold the bad actor accountable, so he doesn’t get to do this again to someone else.”

This incident occurred at the same time as when then President Barack Obama invited Kimmel and prodigy student, Estiven Rodriguez, to Washington to congratulate Rodriguez for his hard work.

Kimmel, who is now working as an education consultant in Florida, has denied all accusations and is demanding that the case is dismissed.

