Kanye West Accused Of Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Former Assistant At Diddy Party 

Kanye West speaks at Surface Magazine’s DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, Kanye West And Jacques Herzog at Moore Building on December 5, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Surface Magazine)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:18 PM – Saturday, October 12, 2024

Kanye West has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting his former assistant at a Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs party.

Advertisement

New court papers have shown that Kanye’s ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, stated that West had sought her out years before she became his assistant and invited her and a former client to a party co-hosted by Combs.

According to the court papers, Pisciotta said West told everyone at the Santa Monica gathering that they had to drink or leave the party, and after taking just a few sips, she “suddenly started to feel disoriented … and began to slip into an altered and highly impaired state.”

The suit continues stating that the next day Pisciotta couldn’t remember the events of the night before, and she felt “ashamed and embarrassed,” and her musician client — who wasn’t identified in court papers — “was too traumatized and disturbed to speak about the night.”

Pisciotta then claimed “she could not recall and was certainly not aware that any kind of sexual assault had happened to her or her former client,” and she was “more concerned” with whether she’d embarrassed herself in front of her client or West.

The suit claims the former assistant first thought it was the “studio assistant or someone else who helped prepare” the drinks who was responsible for drugging her. However, before West fired Pisciotta, he allegedly confessed they had “hooked up” after she was drugged, per the documents.

The filing alleges that West “immediately proceeded to reminisce” about the party where “he ‘hooked up’ with [Pisciotta] after she had been drugged.”

Pisciotta said that even though she was happy to finally learn the truth, the revelation was “wildly devastating and uncomfortable.” She also stated that she was “in complete and utter shock,” telling West that she had no recollection of their encounter and did not remember anything after sitting down on the couch at the beginning of the night.

West laughed before allegedly responding: “Women love to say they don’t remember.”

In the lawsuit, West is also accused of sending Pisciotta inappropriate texts, including some where he shared his sexual fantasies with her and sent her X-rated photos and videos of himself having sex with other women.

Pisciotta also claimed that he had locked her and himself in a room together, where he masturbated next to her before dozing off.

When he fired her in October 2022, Pisciotta claims he promised her millions of dollars in severance pay. However, she never received the money and is still owed money from her salary.

In a June statement to Page Six, West’s attorneys denounced her lawsuit as “baseless” and claimed she had been blackmailing the rapper.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!