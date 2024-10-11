Colorado: Trump Proposes ‘Operation Aurora’ To Deport Illegal Migrant Gangs Nationwide If Re-Elected

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:27 PM – Thursday, October 10, 2024

During a Colorado rally on Friday, Donald Trump announced his future intention to deploy “Operation Aurora,” a federal program which would locate and deport illegal immigrant members of the transnational Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, as well as others. That is, if he wins reelection.

Trump announced the initiative in Aurora, Colorado, where the gang recently gained notoriety for their violent takeover of an apartment complex. Even the mayor of Aurora, Colorado, Mike Coffman, has admitted that the violent group is gaining traction.

“They’ve pushed out the property management through intimidation and then collected the rents,” Coffman told reporters on Fox News.

The gang was caught on video breaking into apartments with firearms and threatening tenants at gunpoint. A 25-year-old man, whom police have not named, was recently standing outside of the controversial complex when he was suddenly murdered by one of the group’s members for unknown reasons, Fox Digital reported.

The three gang members identified in the shooting were all known illegal aliens who were released from Border Patrol custody and let back into the country.

“My message today is very simple,” Trump began. “No person who has inflicted the violence and terror that Kamala Harris has inflicted on this community can ever be allowed to become the President of the United States.”

“Colorado is going to vote for me because I am going to make Colorado safe again,” Trump added, claiming that he’s going to invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 which aims to target “every illegal migrant criminal network operating on American soil.”

“I’m announcing today that upon taking office, we will have an operation Aurora at the federal level to expedite the removals of these savage gangs and I will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798,” Trump continued. “Who would have ever thought that a president or a future president would ever have to stand here and say such things?”

A Trump campaign official also recently cited a report of police arresting over a dozen members of the Venezuelan gang who had been involved in a separate apartment complex takeover in San Antonio, Texas.

“With your vote, we will achieve complete and total victory over these sadistic monsters,” Trump proclaimed.

Recently published ICE data revealed that there are currently over 13,000 illegal aliens convicted of murder living amongst American citizens, many of whom are believed to have arrived during the Biden-Harris administration due to the drastic rise of illegal border crossings within the past four years.

