Trump Campaign Reacts To ‘Morbid’ SNL Skit Making Fun Of Trump Assassination Attempt

(Left-top) Actor and comedian James Austin Johnson attends the American Museum of Natural History’s 2023 Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on November 30, 2023. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for the American Museum of Natural History ) / (Left-bottom) Donald Trump prepares visits furniture store that was damaged during Hurricane Helene on September 30, 2024 in Valdosta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) / (R) SNL Creator and producer Lorne Michaels attends 2024 Paley Honors at Cipriani 42nd Street on June 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:20 PM – Monday, September 30, 2024

The official Trump campaign X (Twitter) page reacted to a recent “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) skit over the weekend on social media after the show’s season debut included a sketch about the July 13th assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

In the sketch, actor and comedian James Austin Johnson, 35, portrayed Donald Trump while attempting to poke fun at the former president during one of his rallies, referencing the July 13th murder attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Where the hell is everyone going? Where are you going?” Johnson said in the skit, while dressed in his Trump makeup, hair, and costume. “I see you trying to leave, but the doors are locked. Come on back—we’re having fun. We love my rallies, except when someone does the ‘bing, bong, bing, bing, bing’ right at me. You know that happened, because of the rhetoric of the radical left? They say that me blaming the Democrats for inciting violence is the pot calling the kettle black.”

However, many conservatives on social media platforms were confused by the sketch’s “pot calling the kettle black” line, as no conservative has attempted to assassinate Democrat President Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, unlike Trump, who has now had two men come close to taking his life.

“You realize a man was killed and two others seriously wounded, right? But, go ahead with your pathetic little show,” said one X user replying to the skit.

Liberal SNL cast member and writer Colin Jost also had some bold words to say in reference to the assassination attempt on Trump’s life during a recent “Weekend Update” segment of the show.

“Speaking of, Melania Trump gave a rare TV interview this week in which she blamed Democrats for creating conditions that led to Trump’s assassination attempts, which is ridiculous. When Democrats want to take out a presidential candidate, they get the job done,” Jost said, which could be referencing how some Democrats believe that the 20-year-old Trump shooter was a Republican, or how the party kicked Joe Biden to the curb during his reelection campaign, or even the assassination of JFK in 1963.

This most recent Trump skit comes after SNL’s creator and producer, Lorne Michaels, previously told journalists working for New York Magazine that Republicans tend to have a better sense of humor than Democrats.

“Republicans are easier for us than Democrats,” Lorne Michaels told New York Magazine in a past interview. “Democrats tend to take it personally; Republicans think it’s funny,” he added.

Since its debut in 1975, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” has typically always featured political satire, with a wealth of material derived from scandals, missteps, and elections.

Michaels hinted that SNL’s Trump imitation will need to be recreated in a recent cover article for the Hollywood Reporter, similar to how it was recreated when cast member James Austin Johnson, who played him in this most recent skit, replaced SNL’s former Trump impersonator, Alec Baldwin.

