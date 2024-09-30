IDF Launches ‘Limited’ Ground Invasion Into Southern Lebanon After Warning Civilians To Evacuate

Trucks transport an Israeli army main battle tank and an infantry-fighting vehicle (IFV) headed for deployment along the border with Lebanon, along a highway in northern Israel on September 28, 2024. (Photo by JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

6:02 PM – Monday, September 30, 2024

The IDF has announced that it has begun a limited ground invasion of Southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah outposts near the Israeli border, with many wondering whether this action will prompt an all-out war in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously issued a statement on X (Twitter), urging Lebanese citizens to evacuate their homes immediately as Israel prepares for an “operation,” seemingly insinuating the ground invasion plan.

The escalation stems from Hamas’ October 7th terrorist attack on Israel last year, as Hezbollah terrorists have continued to launch rockets into Israel ever since, backing up their Islamist allies.

The IDF also stated that they are supporting ground forces with the Israeli air force and artillery units. However, the length of the operation was not specified.

“A few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized and targeted ground raids,” the IDF said. “These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel.”

The development followed after multiple exchanges of rocketfire between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel, ultimately resulting in multiple dead Hezbollah officials or leaders, and most notably, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

“Israel is our enemy. This is an aggressive, illegal, and illegitimate entity, which has no future in our land. Its destiny is manifested in our motto: ‘Death to Israel,’” Nasrallah said previously. “It is our pride that the Great Satan (U.S.) and the head of despotism, corruption and arrogance in modern times considers us as an enemy that should be listed in the terrorism list.”

Additionally, recent Israeli strikes have killed over 1,000 people, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. The IDF maintains that they have solely targeted militant Hezbollah members responsible for violently retaliating on Israel.

Israeli officials continued, stating that the ground operation aims to destroy Hezbollah’s tunnel system, as well as their rocket launchers, and weapons supply along Israel’s border. This is in an attempt to halt Hezbollah’s missile launching capability, and to allow displaced Israeli residents to return to their homes.

“A surface-to-air missile launcher storage facility that Hezbollah had positioned approx. 1.5 km from Beirut’s international airport was dismantled in a precise IDF strike,” the IDF boasted. “This infrastructure poses a threat to both the Lebanese and international airspace.”

Prior to the attack, the Lebanese army withdrew from the region, leaving Hezbollah terrorists to fend for themselves against the Israeli ground and air incursion.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden responded to the attack, disapproving of the IDF’s latest war efforts and reiterating his repeated calls for a cease-fire in the region, a message that came off as pointless to many Americans who responded to Biden’s “consistent, yet unrealistic” message to the Middle East on social media platforms.

“I’m more aware than you might know,” Biden stated, referring to the IDF’s latest move. “and I’m comfortable with them stopping. We should have a cease-fire now.”

Hezbollah’s new acting leader, Naim Kassem, announced that the terrorist group will be prepared for an Israeli ground offensive, despite the numerous deaths of their military commanders, whom he claims have already been replaced.

