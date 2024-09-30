8 Deaths Linked To Ebola-Like Marburg Virus Reported In Rwanda 

As world leaders gather in New York for the UN General Assembly, Sabin Nsanzimana speaks on stage during the annual Goalkeepers NYC event, hosted by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, September 23, 2024. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

5:55 PM – Monday, September 30, 2024

Eight people in Rwanda have died from the Ebola-like and highly contagious Marburg virus just a day after the outbreak had been declared.

The virus, which has no authorized vaccine or treatment, originates in fruit bats and spreads between people through close contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals or with surfaces, such as contaminated bed sheets.

It is reported that 88% of people who contract the virus pass away from health complications related to it.

Rwanda first declared the outbreak on Friday and just a day later six deaths had been reported.

Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana said that, so far, 26 cases have been confirmed. Eight of those infected have died.

Residents are urged to avoid physical contact and isolate themselves if they have come in contact with someone confirmed to have the virus.

“Marburg is a rare disease,” Nsanzimana told journalists. “We are intensifying contact tracing and testing to help stop the spread.”

He continued, stating that the source of the disease has not yet been determined.

Nsanzimana said that a person who is infected can take between three days to three weeks to develop symptoms, which include fever, muscle pains, diarrhea, vomiting and, in some cases, and death through extreme blood loss.

The U.S Embassy in Rwanda has urged its staff to work remotely and to avoid visiting any offices for the time being.

