Biden Welcomes U.S. Olympians And Paralympians

US President Joe Biden poses for a photo with athletes during an event celebrating the 2024 US Olympic and Paralympic teams on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, September 30, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:42 PM – Monday, September 30, 2024

On Monday, President Joe Biden welcomed the olympians and paralympians who represented the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

At the White House, Biden also declared that the U.S. is the “greatest sports nation in the history of the world,” while welcoming the athletes during their White House trip.

“Thank you for representing the very best of America,” Biden said in a speech on the South Lawn, hailing the athletes. “They see you and they begin to believe in themselves.”

At another point in his speech, Biden also brought up a previous conversation he had with the Chinese president.

“I spent close to 100 hours alone with Xi Jinping of China. He asked me—when I was in the Tibetan Plateau with him, when I was vice president, he said, ‘Can you define America for me?’ It’s the God’s truth. And I said, ‘Yes, in one word.’ He looked at me. I said, ‘Possibilities,'” Biden stated.

The president continued, claiming that his administration staff would eagerly watch Team USA compete at the Olympics while he was trying to receive national security briefings, adding, “In fairness, I had the TV on in the Oval Office, as well.”

Later, Biden went on to recognize those who served in the country’s armed forces, before calling for more support for all of the nation’s athletes.

“We need to do more to support all of our Team USA athletes,” he continued.

President Biden also claimed that he was not allowed to attend the Olympic Games in Paris since his presence would have made the event too disruptive, but he “hopes to attend the games in Los Angeles,” which the United States will host in the year 2028.

“I won’t be president, they can’t stop me from going there then,” he joked.

