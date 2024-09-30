Pete Rose, baseball’s hit leader who was caught betting on games, dead at 83

September 30, 2024 – 5:04 PM PDT

Cincinnati Reds former player Pete Rose speaks during a pregame ceremony of the unveiling of his bronze statue at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) – Pete Rose, baseball’s all-time leader in hits who was banned from the Hall of Fame after he was caught gambling on baseball games, has died at age 83, the medical examiner in Clark County, Nevada, said on Monday.

The medical examiner did not provide information on Rose’s death.

Rose played in Major League Baseball from 1963 to 1986. Most of his career was spent with the Cincinnati Reds. He later served as a manager for the Reds.

“The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Pete Rose,” the Reds said in a post on X.

Rose was barred for life from baseball by Commissioner Bart Giamatti in 1989, after an investigation into allegations he had broken baseball’s cardinal rule by gambling on games while he was manager of the Cincinnati Reds.

Rose proclaimed his innocence for 15 years, before admitting in 2004 he had bet on games though never against his own team.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Tom Hogue

