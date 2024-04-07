Trump Campaign Declares Record $50.5 Million Haul At Florida Fundraiser

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – APRIL 06: Republican presidential candidate, former US President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive at the home of billionaire investor John Paulson on April 6, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Donald Trump’s campaign is expecting to raise more than 40 million dollars when major donors gather a fundraiser billed as the “Inaugural Leadership Dinner”. (Photo by Alon Skuy/Getty Images)

In an effort to overtake United States President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party in fundraising, Donald Trump’s campaign claimed to generate an astounding $50.5 million.

On Saturday, a remarkable $50.5 million was raised during a fundraiser held in Palm Beach, Florida, according to Donald Trump’s campaign. This amount comes as the former president’s political operation is trying to bridge a significant financial deficit with the Democratic Party and President Joe Biden.

The amount that the campaign and senior Republican National Committee (RNC) officials disclosed surpasses by a significant margin the $26 million that Biden recently claimed to raise at an event in New York City that included former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

The amount that Trump raised at the “Inaugural Leadership Dinner” at the billionaire financier John Paulson’s Palm Beach, Florida, residence sets a record for one-time fundraising. The event is a reflection of Trump’s comeback and the Republican Party’s increased fundraising.

“Trump spoke on the need to win back the White House so we can turn our country around, focusing on key issues including unleashing energy production, securing our southern border, reducing inflation, extending the Trump Tax Cuts, eliminating Joe Biden’s insane [electric vehicle] mandate, protecting Israel, and avoiding global war,” the campaign official stated about a 45-minute speech to contributors in Palm Beach.

The dinner raised $50.5 million for a combined fundraising campaign that benefited Trump’s campaign, his “Save America” political action committee, the RNC, and state parties, according to senior advisers to Trump, Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita.

“It’s clearer than ever that we have the message, the operation, and the money to propel President Trump to victory on November 5th,” Trump campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles announced in a statement.

The former president stated that “this has been some incredible evening before it even starts because people, they want to contribute to a cause of making America great again” as he and his wife, Melania Trump, arrived at the fundraiser on Saturday night.

“People are just wanting change,” Trump said to reporters as he arrived at Paulson’s home. “The rich people want it. Poor people want it. Everybody wants change.”

During his speech, Trump honored the assembled donors.

“We have expertise in this room that’s incredible — every one of you are leaders,” he said, according to the campaign official.

According to the campaign official, Trump addressed 117 guests who sat under a large tent from the head table for almost 45 minutes. They then had filet au poivre, pavlova with fresh berries, and a salad of endive and frisee.

