Footage Captures Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Engine Rupturing During Takeoff

2:10 PM – Sunday, April 7, 2024

Southwest Airlines Flight 3695, headed to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas, had to make an urgent return to Denver International Airport due to a detachable metal sheet covering one of the Boeing 737-800’s engines shearing off after takeoff.

On Sunday morning, authorities said that the engine cover on a Southwest Airlines flight bound for Houston appeared to rip off after takeoff, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing at Denver International Airport.

The plane initially took off from Denver at approximately 7:49 a.m., but returned within 25 minutes, landing at 8:14 a.m. before being towed to the gate.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that the engine cowling broke off and collided with one of the plane’s wing flaps.

The FAA disclosed the following statement:

“Southwest Airlines Flight 3695 returned safely to Denver International Airport around 8:15 a.m. local time on Sunday, April 7, after the pilot reported the engine cowling fell off during takeoff and struck the wing flap. The Boeing 737-800 was towed to the gate. The aircraft was headed to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston. The FAA will investigate. Please contact the airline for additional information.”

A Southwest representative who was contacted via email informed the media that the event was the consequence of a “mechanical issue.”

On Sunday morning, Southwest Flight 3695 made a safe landing upon its return to Denver International Airport following the technical malfunction.

Southwest Airlines made a statement regarding the incident.

“Southwest Flight 3695 returned to Denver International Airport this morning and landed safely after experiencing a mechanical issue. We’re working now to get customers on their way to Houston on another aircraft. Our Maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft.”

A Southwest Airlines representative told the New York Post, “Our Customers will arrive at Houston Hobby on another aircraft, approximately three hours behind schedule.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience of their delay, but place our highest priority on ultimate Safety for our Customers and Employees. Our Maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft.”

A passenger called the experience “frightening.”

“People in the exit row across from me started yelling at the flight attendants and showing them the damage. We turned around and made a full-speed landing. The pilots did a great job on the landing,” the passenger explained.

Officials stated that this incident will remain under investigation.

