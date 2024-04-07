Woman Charged After Posing As 14-Year-Old To Molest Middle School Boys 

Tampa Police

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:24 PM – Sunday, April 7, 2024

A Florida woman has been charged after posing as a 14-year-old to meet and molest teenage boys.

Alyssa Ann Zinger, 23, was arrested for a second time and charged with additional sex crimes after four more victims came forward.

According to an arrest report, she was first taken into custody in November after it was claimed that she had at least 30 sex acts with middle school students between the ages of 12 and 15 and sent several other students explicit videos.

The accused predator allegedly created a false online persona and mostly used Snapchat to communicate with the minors, who attended Wilson Middle School in Tampa’s Hyde Park neighborhood, posing as a 14-year-old homeschooled student.

She was charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation following her initial arrest.

The charges of lewd or lascivious molestation (victims aged 12–15), lewd or lascivious battery, possession of child pornography, in-state transmission of child pornography by electronic device, and sexual cyber harassment were added by the authorities on Thursday.

According to arrest documents, one victim told police that Zinger sent him explicit photos and videos after they had several sexual encounters. Another said that she sent a Snapchat video showing multiple children having sex. She also admitted to having sex with other teenagers as a victim.

In July, Zinger and one of the victims were caught shoplifting at Nordstrom. She attempted to keep up the front and told police she was born in 2009, but he was unable to confirm this.

The document stated that the officer located information on Alyssa Zinger, who was born in 2001. However, upon being questioned, Zinger made up a desperate lie, claiming to have a half-sister with the same name.

By looking through her work and school records and getting in touch with her Tampa Publix employer, who verified that she was an adult, police discovered she was lying.

Three months after Zinger’s alleged crimes, a victim came forward.

