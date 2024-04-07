Texas Nurse Arrested After Videos Were Found Of Her Having Sexual Relations With Her Great Dane

(Photo via; Police Department)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:09 AM – Sunday, April 7, 2024

A nurse has been arrested after videos were found on her husband’s phone of her having sexual relations with their family dog.

On March 27th, Joely Keen, 53, and William Mitchell Keen, 52, were taken into custody following the alleged discovery of numerous unsettling images and videos on his phone.

At least one video purportedly showed Joely performing “multiple sex acts” with the couple’s Great Dane.

After seizing her husband’s phone on March 13th following his arrest for indecent exposure, police discovered the video.

The father-of-two was seen following kids around an H-E-B supermarket in Spring, which is located just outside of Houston, while he was caught masturbating.

Further investigation led to him being charged with indecency with a child by exposure and the discovery of the videos.

When heavily armed police raided the couple’s home, their two children, ages 10 and 18, as well as their three dogs, were rescued, and the couple was then taken away in handcuffs.

“We don’t know what kind of environment they were exposed to on a regular basis. Maybe they weren’t exposed to anything. Maybe they were exposed to a lot,” Montgomery County Constable Lieutenant Ken Washington said.

Mitchell was charged with having less than 100 images of child pornography, a third-degree felony, and Joely was charged with bestiality.

After posting bail—Joely with $5,000 and Mitchell with $50,000—they were allowed to return home for a few days.

The children have been sent to live with relatives.

