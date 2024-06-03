Trump Calls On SCOTUS To Step In Before Sentencing

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a Get Out the Vote Rally March 2, 2024 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

2:08 PM – Monday, June 3, 2024

President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court of the United States to intervene ahead of his sentencing.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump highlighted that the sentencing hearing for his guilty verdict in his so-called hush money case is scheduled to occur just four days before the Republican National Convention. At the event in Wisconsin, he’s expected to be formally picked as the GOP presidential nominee.

Trump also attacked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in his post, saying that the D.A. ran on a “I will get Trump” platform.

A jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts last week. His team plans to appeal the verdict.

The Supreme Court is already reviewing presidential immunity and how it can apply in other cases Trump faces.

The court has a six-to-three conservative majority. Three of the justices on the court were appointed by Trump.

