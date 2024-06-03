NFL Hall Of Famer Larry Allen ‘Passed Away Suddenly’ At 52 While On Vacation In Mexico

Former NFL player Larry Allen talks with Mackenzy Bernadeau #73 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 19, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:33 PM – Monday, June 3, 2024

Larry Allen, the Hall of Fame offensive lineman who spent 12 of his 14 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, died suddenly on Sunday while on vacation with his family in Mexico, according to a team announcement on Monday. He was 52-years-old.

“Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL,” the Cowboys said in a statement.

“His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner.”

Meanwhile, no cause of death was given for the Super Bowl champion, who is survived by his wife Janelle and children, Jayla, Loriana and Larry III.

“The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry,” the statement continued.

The hall-of-famer was a second round pick out of Sonoma State, six-time All-Pro, 11-time Pro Bowler for the Cowboys from 1994-2005, and was a part of Dallas’ 1995 Super Bowl team.

Allen ended his career with the San Francisco 49ers, playing his final two seasons with the team and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in 2013.

“Just received the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved teammate Larry Allen,” Troy Aikman posted on X, along with a broken-heart emoji. “He was a HOF offensive lineman that dominated opponents regardless of the position played. Off the field, he was a gentle giant that loved his family. Rest in Peace LA.”

Allen was known for his incredible strength after he reportedly bench-pressed 700 pounds, helping protect hall of fame quarterback Aikman and Tony Romo.

Allen played multiple positions, including left and right tackle, as well as being named to the All-Decade team of the 1990s and 2000s as a left guard.

“The National Football League is filled with gifted athletes, but only a rare few have combined the size, brute strength, speed and agility of Larry Allen,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement. “What he could do as an offensive lineman often defied logic and comprehension.”

Allen’s teammate, former Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith mourned him in a video on Instagram.

“I’m at a loss of words right now,” Smith said.

