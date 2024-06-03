Georgia Appeals Court Sets Trump’s Appeal Hearing On Fani Willis For October

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis listens during the final arguments in her disqualification hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 1, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by ALEX SLITZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:34 PM – Monday, June 3, 2024

A Georgia appeals court has set a hearing for October regarding former President Donald Trump’s efforts to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case she brought against him.

The 45th president is seeking to remove Willis due to her romantic relationship with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she had hired to help manage the 2020 election interference case against Trump.

Although Willis was rebuked in March by Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee for a “tremendous lapse in judgment,” the judge allowed Willis to continue working on the case as long as Wade withdrew.

Wade left the case on the same day.

“This finding is by no means an indication that the Court condones this tremendous lapse in judgment or the unprofessional manner of the District Attorney’s testimony during the evidentiary hearing. Rather, it is the undersigned’s opinion that Georgia law does not permit the finding of an actual conflict for simply making bad choices—eeven repeatedly—aand it is the trial court’s duty to confine itself to the relevant issues and applicable law properly brought before it,” he added.

However, Trump has continuously argued that Willis was a conflict of interest in her role as she was paying Wade six figures and benefiting from travel arrangements that the two had.

On Monday, the Georgia Court of Appeals filed the case, but did not set a precise date for arguments. It is unlikely that the trial will begin before the November election.

In August, Trump and 18 other individuals were indicted on charges of allegedly engaging in an extensive plot to unlawfully reverse his narrow defeat to Democrat candidate Joe Biden in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

The defendants were all accused of breaking Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, known as the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, law.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

