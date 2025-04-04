Trump Brushes Off China’s Tariff Retaliation, Asserts His Policies Won’t Change

US President Donald Trump pumps his fist upon arrival at Miami International Airport on April 3, 2025. Trump is travelling to the Trump National Doral Golf Club before going to his Mar-a-Lago Resort. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:16 AM – Friday, April 4, 2025

President Donald Trump stood by his “Liberation Day” reciprocal tariff package on Friday, telling investors that his “policies will never change,” after China attempted to retaliate with a 34% tariff on U.S. goods.

In a string of Truth Social posts, President Trump maintained that his tariffs move will withstand the currently falling stock markets — which have gone down ever since he made the decision to implement the new tariffs.

“CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED – THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!” he wrote. In an earlier post, the president also said: “THE MANY INVESTORS COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES AND INVESTING MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY, MY POLICIES WILL NEVER CHANGE. “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO GET RICH, RICHER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!”

The newly incorporated tariffs established a 10% minimum base duty on foreign countries, and hit what he called “worst offender” countries at higher rates.

The 47th president slapped China with a 34% additional tariff in the Wednesday announcement, on top of a 20% tariff that was already in place.

Trump indicated on Thursday that he would be willing to negotiate with countries to bring the tariff rates down, but only if they “are giving us something that is good.”

“The tariffs give us great power to negotiate. They always have. I’ve used them very well in the first administration,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Additionally, the Commander-in-Chief announced on Thursday that markets will come back stronger than ever following his tariff package implementation, with the 10% tariff going into effect on Saturday and any higher tariff rates that kicked in on Wednesday.

He further stressed that Americans need to be patient during this time.

“I think it’s going very well. It was an operation, like what a patient gets operated on, and it’s a big thing,” Trump told reporters when leaving the White House.

“I said this would exactly be the way it is. We have $6 or $7 trillion coming in to our country, and we’ve never seen anything like it. The markets are going to boom, the stock is going to boom, the country is going to boom.”

The Trump administration applauded the latest jobs report on Friday — which came in higher than expected for the month of March.

“GREAT JOB NUMBERS, FAR BETTER THAN EXPECTED. IT’S ALREADY WORKING. HANG TOUGH, WE CAN’T LOSE!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, 72nd Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged that “markets are crashing,” but that the U.S. economy is strong and will become much stronger once things settle.

“Markets are crashing because markets are based on the stock value of companies who today are embedded in modes of production that are bad for the United States. We have to reset the global order of trade,” Rubio said.

