Texas: Teen Fatally Stabbed Over ‘Seat Disagreement’ At Track Meet Prompts Grief, Outrage In The Community

17-year-old high school football star Austin Metcalf was stabbed to death by a student from another school following a dispute on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening in Frisco, Texas, 11th grader Austin Metcalf, a student at Memorial High School, was fatally stabbed at a track meet by 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, a senior at Centennial High School, after Metcalf told Anthony he was sitting in the wrong seat and bench area under his school’s tent.

When the deadly incident occurred on April 2nd, Metcalf was at Kuykendall Stadium for a track and field competition amongst other local schools.

To make matters even more tragic, Metcalf ended up dying in his own twin brother’s arms, according to The New York Post. His twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, said that Austin was stabbed “in the heart” by Anthony.

The two boys had never met prior to the altercation.

“I tried to whip around as fast as I could, but I didn’t see the stab,” he told WFAA. “It was really senseless. I don’t know why a person would do that to someone, just over that little argument.”

According to a witness at the scene of the crime, Anthony unzipped a bag he had with him, he reached in, and angrily warned the victim, Metcalf, “Touch me and see what happens.”

“Austin grabbed Anthony to tell him to move and Anthony pulled out … a black knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest,” the witness said.

Gavin Stites, a friend and teammate of Metcalf, told reporters that he had known Metcalf since they played together on the same soccer team as young children. According to Stites, he could always rely on Metcalf to support him.

“I’d probably call him a brother… “I’ve known him since I was five years old. If I need anything from him, he was there,” Stites said.

Austin Metcalf is also remembered as being the “most amazing kid” by his mother, Megan, who spoke to the press.

“He just had such ambitions and a drive that it’s hard to find in a kid,” she stated. “Such a good spirit and so many kids love him.”

Since the incident, Metcalf’s father, Jeff, has created a GoFundMe page in order to pay for his son’s funeral services, in addition to helping “his family heal.” He also added that their family has faith in God and that he is taking part in prayer and devotion to help himself navigate through the horrible loss of his son.

“I rely heavily on my faith to get me through this,” Jeff Metcalf said. Additionally, just two days before the stabbing, Austin Metcalf posted on X, saying: “Faith that God got me and my work will pay off.”

17-year-old Anthony has now been charged with murder. When he was confronted by the police following the stabbing death, he reportedly told officers: “I’m not alleged, I did it.”

He is currently on a $1 million bond. If convicted, the teenager faces 5-to-99 years behind bars. Many anticipate that the courts will try him as an adult, though this is not yet guaranteed.

In Texas, a first-degree felony conviction carries a potential prison sentence ranging from 5 to 99 years, or life, along with a possible fine of up to $10,000 — according to Texas Statues.

