Russell Brand Faces Charges Of Rape And Sexual Assault

Comedian and actor Russell Brand attends the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:30 AM – Friday, April 4, 2025

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has been charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault that dates back over 25 years, British police announced on Friday.

Advertisement

The 49-year-old was hit with charges of rape, indecent assault, oral rape and two counts of sexual assault, according to the Metropolitan police.

The alleged offenses are related to four separate women and are alleged to have taken place between 1999 and 2005, police said.

The British actor is accused of raping one woman in Bournemoth in 1999 and indecently assaulting another in 2001 in London’s Westminister region.

According to police, they say the “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” star is also responsible for the alleged oral rape and sexual assault of a woman in Westminister in 2004, as well as the sexual assault of another alleged victim between 2004 and 2005.

The charges stem from an investigation by police that started back in September 2023.

Authorities cited that they received multiple complaints after The Sunday Times and Channel 4 TV’s documentary show “Dispatches” reported that four women had accused Brand of sexual assault – including one rape that allegedly occurred between 2006 and 2013.

“The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police,” Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said. “The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.”

Meanwhile, the actor and podcaster has previously stated that he had never had non-consensual sex.

Brand has a court date set for May 2nd at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The celebrity is also known for being seen several times recently at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and has spoken frequently of his support for Trump.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!