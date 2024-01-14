Trump Blasts Judge After Being Denied Delay In E. Jean Carroll Defamation Damages Trial For Mother-In-Law’s Funeral

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:38 AM – Sunday, January 14, 2024

Former President Donald Trump blasted a New York City judge after he was denied a delay to his trial against E. Jean Carroll to attend his mother-in-law’s funeral.

On Saturday, the 45th president took to his social media platform Truth Social calling Judge Lewis A. Kaplan “a bad person and a worse judge.”

“Crazed, Trump hating Judge, Lewis Kaplan, who presided over the Election Interference Witch Hunt, disguised as a trial, of a woman I have never met before (celebrity photo line does not count – I had no idea who she was!), was asked if he could delay this Rigged Political Scam for one day so that I could attend the FUNERAL OF MY BELOVED MOTHER-IN-LAW WITH MY WIFE, THE FORMER (AND NEXT!) FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES — AND HE SAID NO,” Trump wrote.

On Tuesday, former First Lady Melania Trump announced that her mother, Amalija Knavs, had passed away.

In a letter Friday to Kaplan, Trump lawyer Alina Habba had stated that the former president plans to attend his trial over allegations raised by writer E. Jean Carroll, but would like to go to the funeral of his mother-in-law.

Kaplan issued a ruling later on Friday rejecting the request, adding that the court “offers its condolences” but the “application is DENIED.”

The request came as a trial to ascertain the amount of defamation damages that Trump owes Carroll for his response to her claim that he sexually assaulted her in a department store dressing room in New York in the 1990s is about to begin.

