Denmark’s King Frederik X Takes Over After Queen Margrethe II Abdicates

Following his mother Queen Margrethe II’s abdication, Denmark’s King Frederik X took on the throne.

On Sunday, King Frederik X waved to the thousands of people gathered in the country’s capital, Copenhagen, as he took the throne of Denmark following his mother’s abdication.

His mother, 83-year-old Queen Margrethe II, was the only monarch many people in Denmark had ever known.

However, her son, the former Crown Prince Frederik, had the opportunity to succeed her due to her shocking abdication after more than 50 years in power.

The formal transfer of the crown to Frederik took place during a cabinet meeting at Christiansborg Palace in the Danish capital, where Margrethe signed a declaration of her abdication.

Despite the cold weather, large swarms of people flocked to Copenhagen’s streets, with songs resonating throughout the crowd as they anticipated the historical occasion.

The King’s coronation was then officially announced by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen from the palace balcony, which has been a custom in place since the 1849 constitution.

After making a brief speech in response to the proclamation, Frederik was joined by Queen Mary, his Australian-born wife, and their four children, one of whom is the Crown Prince Christian, the new replacement to the throne.

45-year-old Kasper Wiigh Larsen, who was among the thousands gathered in the capital, spoke to the press about his experience at the coronation.

“It brought tears in a joyful way to see him do so well up on the balcony, both with his speech and when Mary came out and held his hands and finished with a kiss,” he told the press.

Additionally, Britain’s King Charles III, who had his crowning last summer, has applauded the new king and queen.

“I look forward to working with you on ensuring that the enduring bond between our countries, and our families, remains strong, and to working together with you on issues which matter so much for our countries and the wider world,” he said in his message.

Margrethe was the last reigning queen in history and the longest-reigning monarch in Europe. She made the historic announcement in an astounding live speech on New Year’s Eve that her 52-year tenure was coming to an end.

Margrethe announced that she had been reflecting on “whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation” after a recent surgery on her back. As a result, she had come to the decision “that now is the right time.”

According to the Danish Royal House, even though Margrethe is no longer the monarch of Denmark, she will still be called Her Majesty and can be crowned an acting regent. This implies that in situations where neither King Frederik nor Crown Prince Christian are able to carry out their duties as head of state, she will be able to do so.

Frederik made a statement in a social media post shared on Sunday by the Danish Royal House.

“My mother, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe the 2nd, has ruled Denmark for 52 years. Through half a century, she has followed the times with our common heritage as a starting point,” said Frederik. “She will always be remembered as a regent beyond the ordinary. My mother, like few, has managed to be at one with her kingdom. Today, the throne passes on.”

