Gilgo Beach Murders: Suspect To Face Additional Murder Charge In Death Of Fourth Woman

(Photo by James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:03 AM – Sunday, January 14, 2024

Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann is expected to be charged with the murder of a fourth woman.

According to multiple sources, the alleged serial killer is expected to be charged when he returns to court next week with the death of another woman whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach.

Prosecutors claim that Brainard-Barnes was discovered wearing a belt with a unique buckle that bore the initials WH, which may have been Heuermann’s father.

The alleged killer has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Lynn Costello, 27.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The former architect has been in custody since July 13th, 2023.

Court records state that when investigators started a thorough examination of the case’s evidence in 2022, they were directed to Heuermann as a potential suspect.

The suspect allegedly used several prepaid, anonymous burner phones to communicate with each victim, and the prosecutors said that FBI analysts were able to compare the cell site data of the victims’ cellphones with each other.

In addition, according to court records, a hair that was discovered on burlap that had been wrapped around one of the victims was found to match Heuermann’s DNA based on a sample that was taken from crusts in a pizza box that he had thrown away.

According to the sources, prosecutors plan to reveal that a grand jury has returned an indictment accusing him of the fourth murder when he returns to court in Riverhead on Tuesday.

