Pro-Palestinian Protesters Yell ‘F-K Joe Biden,’ White House Gate Damaged

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march to a rally in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

8:45 AM – Sunday, January 14, 2024

A pro-Palestinian protest in Washington, D.C., got disorderly as activists almost breached an outer White House gate and conflicted with riot police.

On Saturday evening, a group of pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside of the White House in Washington, D.C., with some rioters harming security fencing and throwing objects at police.

The activists were heard shouting “F-k Joe Biden,” “Ceasefire Now,” and “Free, Free Palestine,” with several individuals waving Palestinian flags.

“Yemen, Yemen make us proud / Turn another ship around,” was additionally voiced at the protest, hours after strikes were initiated against the Houthis in Yemen.

Staff members and journalists were “relocated” as a result of some fences outside the White House being damaged, the U.S. Secret Service informed the media.

Additionally, the White House announced on Saturday that President Joe Biden is at Camp David at the moment.

“During the demonstration near the White House complex January 13th, a portion of the anti-scale fencing that was erected for the event sustained temporary damage,” the statement read. “The issues were promptly repaired on site by U.S. Secret Service support teams. As a precaution, some members of the media and staff in proximity to Pennsylvania Avenue were temporarily relocated while the issue was being addressed. The Secret Service made no arrests associated with the march and there was no property damage to the White House or adjacent buildings.”

In a press release on Saturday night, Pamela A. Smith, the chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, denounced the unlawful actions of the protestors.

“The right to peacefully protest is one of the cornerstones of our democracy, and the Metropolitan Police Department has long supported those who visit our city to demonstrate safely,” Smith’s statement read. “However, violence, destructive behavior, and criminal activities are not tolerated.”

The police chief continued, saying that some officers were attacked by the protesters in Lafayette Park.

“While a majority of today’s demonstration remained peaceful, there were instances of illegal and destructive behavior in Lafayette Park, including items being thrown at our officers,” Smith said. “We are supporting our partners at the United States Park Police as they investigate and hold those found responsible accountable for their actions.”

In order to prevent the rioters from entering the grounds, a swarm of U.S. Secret Service agents pushed back as the crowd violently shook the fence, partially breaking it.

While some protesters attempted to climb the fence, others threw water bottles and the broken sticks from their Palestinian flags at the police.

“F–k Joe Biden!” protesters chanted. “Break it down! You support the murder of children!”

According to a Secret Service spokesperson who spoke with The Post, there was some “temporary damage” to the anti-scale fencing, but nothing to the White House fence or the surrounding buildings.

“The issues were promptly repaired on site by U.S. Secret Service support teams,” said Lt. Paul Mayhair. “As a precaution, some members of the media and staff in proximity to Pennsylvania Avenue were temporarily relocated while the issue was being addressed.”

No arrests were made at the scene.

President Biden made a statement regarding the Saturday protest.

“These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea — including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history,” Biden’s statement read. “I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary.”

