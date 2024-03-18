Trump Blasts Democrat Officials For Misinterpreting His ‘Bloodbath’ Comment

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a “Presidential Social Media Summit” in the East Room of the White House July 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump hosted a group of his political allies to discuss “social media.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

11:52 AM – Monday, March 18, 2024

Former United States President Donald Trump took aim at Democrats for how they interpreted his remarks over the weekend, when he stated that there would be a “bloodbath” in the event that he lost the upcoming election in November.

In contrast to what his political opponents and some mainstream news pundits have suggested, Trump claimed that the media and Democrats completely misinterpreted his threat of a “bloodbath.”

He went on to emphasize that he was actually speaking about the fate of the auto industry rather than threatening political violence, as several pundits and his political opponents suggested. Trump maintained that the topic of the dying American auto industry has been a constant worry of his for some time now.

On Monday, Democrat MSNBC historian Michael Beschloss also acknowledged that Trump was referencing the auto industry in his latest campaign speech where he used the term “bloodbath.” However, the same MSNBC contributor also compared the 2024 GOP candidate to Adolf Hitler.

“When he uses the word ‘bloodbath,’ yes it was in the context of an automobile industry speech, but he knew exactly what he was saying,” Beschloss said.

“The Fake News Media, and their Democrat Partners in the destruction of our Nation, pretended to be shocked at my use of the word BLOODBATH, even though they fully understood that I was simply referring to imports allowed by Crooked Joe Biden which are killing the automobile industry,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“The United Auto Workers, but not their leadership, fully understand what I mean,” he continued. “With the Electric Car Mandate being pushed by Biden, there soon won’t be any cars made in the USA – UNLESS I’M ELECTED PRESIDENT, IN WHICH CASE AUTO MANUFACTURING WILL THRIVE LIKE NEVER BEFORE!!!”

During a rally in Ohio on Saturday, Trump threatened to take legal action against China.

“No, we’re going to put a 100 percent tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected,” Trump stated. “Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country; that’ll be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories.”

Democrats and those who oppose Trump tried to claim that the “bloodbath” comment was an explicit call for violence should he lose to Biden in November.

“It’s clear this guy wants another January 6th,” Biden said on X, referring to the demonstration at the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021. “But the American people are going to give him another resounding electoral defeat this November.”

However, Trump supporters and his campaign team asserted that the former GOP president was talking about the car industry being destroyed if Biden is re-elected.

Trump’s campaign sent out a fundraising email on Monday with the subject line “Bloodbath!” in an attempt to capitalize and make fun of the misguided outrage from the left. The email stated that Trump was forecasting a “bloodbath for our auto industry” if Biden wins in November and that Democrats and the media had utilized “edited clips.”

