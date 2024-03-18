Mayor Eric Adams’ Sexual Assault Accuser Files Damning Lawsuit

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:32 AM – Monday, March 18, 2024

A former colleague of Democrat NYC Mayor Eric Adams has filed court papers in a new lawsuit, alleging both sexual assault and defamation.

In the recently filed court documents, the accuser claims that the former police officer asked her for sexual favors in 1993 in exchange for “helping her advance in her career.”

Lorna Beach-Mathura, 67, claimed that after being denied a promotion in the NYPD “because she was a Black woman,” she approached Adams for assistance since he was the head of the Transit Bureau NYPD Guardians Association, which defends the rights of Black employees.

“Defendant Adams preyed on her perceived vulnerability, demanding a quid pro quo sexual favor and sexually assaulting Plaintiff, revealing himself not to be the ‘Guardian’ he purported to be, but a predator,” stated the suit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court Monday.

Beach-Mathura claims that Adams drove her “to a vacant lot and requested oral sex from her,” and when she refused, he forcibly put her hand on his “erect penis,” the filing alleges. According to the documents, Adams then “ejaculated on her” and “masturbated himself” when she withdrew her hand.

When the woman first filed a summons against Adams in November, he completely denied ever meeting Beach-Mathura and denied that the incident ever occurred.

“It did not happen. That’s not who I am. That’s not who I am in my professional life. It’s just something that never took place,” he said at the time.

Over the years, the mayor’s accuser has filed several other lawsuits as well. One of which was against Miami-Dade County and alleges that when she was a teacher, she was abused by students, including “a 6-year-old.” Without awarding Beach-Mathura any damages, that lawsuit was dismissed.

