Lawyers: Trump Unable To Attain Bond To Appeal $454M Civil Fraud Judgment

10:44 AM -Monday, March 18, 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyers say that the 45th president is unable to obtain a bond that would allow him to appeal the $454 million judgment against him in his New York civil fraud case without posting the full amount himself.

Trump and his team are being asked to post a bond for the full amount by next week in order to stop New York Attorney General Letitia James (D-N.Y.) from being able to collect while he appeals.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked an appeals court to step in, explaining that they have not been successful in receiving a bond.

In a court filing on Monday, the 2024 GOP nominee’s lawyers pleaded to a mid-level state appeals court to delay enforcement of the judgment, arguing that the amount is ridiculous and excessive.

“Defendants’ ongoing diligent efforts have proven that a bond in the judgment’s full amount is ‘a practical impossibility,'” the filing said. “These diligent efforts have included approaching about 30 surety companies through 4 separate brokers.”

“Enforcing an impossible bond requirement as a condition of appeal would inflict manifest irreparable injury on Defendants,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

The lawyers also asked if Trump could be allowed to post a $100 million bond instead while he appeals the judgment. However, a bonding company would be on the hook for any payout if Trump loses the appeal and is unable to pay.

Trump has adamantly denied any wrongdoing in the case, which was brought on by Letitia James, the New York Attorney General in Manhattan.

