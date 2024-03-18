Missouri: Mom Charged After 4-Year-Old Daughter Dies Of Drug Overdose

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:16 PM – Monday, March 18, 2024

A mother in Missouri has been arrested and charged after police discovered that her 4-year-old daughter had died of a drug overdose.

According to a probable cause statement released by the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident took place in the “9100 block of Cozens Avenue shortly after 6:20 p.m. over the weekend.”

Sanaa Riggins, the 4-year-old victim, was discovered unconscious and exhibiting symptoms of an overdose in her father’s bed, according to authorities.

After being taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital by ambulance, Riggins was declared dead shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The police stated that the residence of the 4-year-old victim showed signs of active heroin usage, specifically “several capsules of heroin.” They also said that there were no indications or prior history of Riggins’ father using drugs, and since the mother had a long history of drug use, the father was granted legal custody of the child.

However, it was not reported whether the victim’s father was home at the time of her death.

After examining previous hospital records, investigators discovered that the child was also born under the influence of a controlled substance.

Christina Huntspon, 32, the 4-year-old’s mother, confessed to having a serious drug problem and using heroin in the house earlier that morning. She went on to say that her daughter’s death was probably due to her own addiction.

Huntspon was charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with first-degree child welfare endangerment, which includes the death of a child.

She was then placed in jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

The incident is still being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. Huntspon’s arraignment was scheduled for Monday, according to court records.

