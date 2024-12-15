Trump Announces Additional Cabinet Nominations, Including Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes 

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump stand on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:41 AM – Sunday, December 15, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated more candidates for his upcoming cabinet, including Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes.

On Saturday, Trump announced that Nunes was picked as the chairperson of Trump’s Intelligence Advisory Board (IAB).

If confirmed, Nunes will lead the IAB, which advises the president on the legality of foreign intelligence activities.

He also announced IBM executive Troy Edgar as deputy secretary of Homeland Security.

“Troy served for me previously as the Chief Financial Officer and Associate Deputy Under Secretary of Management for Homeland Security, where he did an outstanding job managing their $90 Billion Dollar budget, resourcing critical immigration policy, and funding Wall construction,” Trump said.

“Troy is currently an executive at IBM. He holds an M.B.A. and B.S. of Business Administration from the University of Southern California,” Trump said. “He was previously the Mayor of Los Alamitos, California, where he helped me lead the City and County revolt against Sanctuary Cities in 2018.”

Edgar will serve alongside Governor Kristi Noem (R-S.D), who was tapped as Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Homeland Secretary.

He also stated that Bill White would serve as the U.S. ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium.

“Bill is a highly respected businessman, philanthropist, author, and advocate for our Nation’s Military, Veterans, and First Responders. He is the CEO of Constellations Group, and former President of the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum,” Trump said.

“Bill has worked tirelessly to support Great American Patriots who have given everything for our Country by raising over $1.5 Billion Dollars for our fallen heroes, catastrophically wounded, and severely burned Service Members. He is a twice recipient of the Meritorious Public Service Award for extraordinary service from the U.S. Coast Guard, and for outstanding support from the U.S. Navy.”

