Kathy Hochul Says Feds Are Set To Deploy High-Tech System For Drone Detection In N.Y. 

New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a press conference regarding congestion pricing in New York City on November 14, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:52 AM – Sunday, December 15, 2024

Federal officials plan to deploy an advanced drone detection system in New York State to assist in addressing the unidentified flying objects in the area.

Advertisement

Governor Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y) announced on Sunday that the system is intended to support state and local law enforcement in investigating the mysterious drones, which have been seen flying across the sky over the past month.

“In response to my calls for additional resources, our federal partners are deploying a state-of-the-art drone detection system to New York State,” Hochul said.

Hochul said additional support was needed from Congress to help provide greater resources.

“We are grateful to the Biden Administration for their support, but ultimately we need further assistance from Congress. Passing the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act will give New York and our peers the authority and resources required to respond to circumstances like we face today,” she said.

For weeks, drones have been spotted flying over the East Coast, focusing heavily on New Jersey. The state has logged at least 3,000 sightings in December alone, with reports dating back to November 18th.

The situation has sparked frustration among New Jersey’s local and state officials, particularly after the Biden administration’s national security adviser dismissed the incidents, attributing the sightings to planes or helicopters mistakenly identified as drones.

While drone experts caution that the objects could be linked to an adversary or even an Iranian mothership, the Pentagon has refuted such claims. Officials have also assured the public that there is currently no known threat associated with the drones’ presence.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!