3 Women Found Dead Inside Ohio Home

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:57 PM – Sunday, December 15, 2024

Three women have been found dead inside a home in Ohio.

On Saturday, police found three women dead inside a home in Columbus.

Shortly before 4 p.m., officers received a report from a person who discovered their friends in medical distress inside a home.

“We are working through the manner of death to determine what actually happened before we release any of that information,” said Sgt. James Fuqua, public information officer for Columbus Police.

Fuqua said that once authorities arrived, they found three female victims inside and all were pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s unfortunate when someone loses their life, but particularly this time of year during the holidays,” Fuqua said. “It’s going to be very difficult for all of these victim’s families to come to the grips that, unfortunately, these family members will no longer be in their lives.”

According to officials, they are considering it an active homicide investigation and are working to confirm the manner of death.

No one is in custody at this time, and the person who called in the incident is not a suspect.

Fuqua called the case a “very complex scene.”

“It’s going to take a little bit longer to make sure that we’re very careful and going through the scene meticulously, so we do not miss any key piece of evidence because unfortunately, it’s very unusual to have so many victims in one incident,” he added.

Authorities are requesting anyone who might have information about the case to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

