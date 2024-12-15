Eric Adams’ Top Aide Ingrid Lewis-Martin Resigns

(Photo via; Mayoral Photography Office)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:58 PM – Sunday, December 15, 2024

One of Mayor Eric Adams’ top aides has abruptly resigned from office.

On Sunday, Ingrid Martin-Lewis confirmed her resignation, which is effective immediately, and comes a month earlier than she was expected to leave office.

Martin-Lewis is one of several of Adams’ aides who have been raided by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office this year, with her cell phone seized by investigators in September as part of a federal subpoena to testify in a corruption case against Adams.

Despite being Adams’ longtime and fierce ally, the two have reportedly been at odds for several months, according to sources.

Another source stated that Martin-Lewis “was in real trouble” because the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is investigating her role in city contracts, implying that an indictment could be coming.

After the first raids on Adams’ staffers began, the mayor preferred to let them resign rather than fire them. When they didn’t, Martin-Lewis was tasked with firing them.

Since Adams was indicted on charges of accepting illegal donations and freebies from wealthy foreigners, including Turkish officials, Martin-Lewis has reportedly been on a list of staffers that Governor Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) has demanded he remove from his administration.

