NFL roundup: Lions’ 11-game winning streak ends at hands of Bills

December 15, 2024 – 11:22 PM PST

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) goes airborne as he tries to dive for a first down against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Josh Allen passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more and the visiting Buffalo Bills halted the Detroit Lions’ franchise-record 11-game winning streak with a 48-42 victory on Sunday.

Allen, who has 10 total touchdowns in the past two games, passed for 362 yards and rushed for 68 against Detroit. James Cook rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns for the Bills (11-3).

Jared Goff passed for 494 yards and matched his career high of five touchdown passes for the Lions (12-2). Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in a touchdown while establishing career bests of 14 catches and 193 receiving yards.

The teams combined for 1,080 yards. Buffalo had 559, Detroit totaled 521. With the loss, the Lions are now tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the best record in the NFC, with the Minnesota Vikings also at two losses ahead of a meeting with the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Texans 20, Dolphins 12

C.J. Stroud threw two touchdown passes to Nico Collins and Houston clinched the AFC South title with a victory over visiting Miami.

Will Anderson Jr. forced a turnover with a key strip-sack, Derek Stingley Jr. recorded two interceptions and Calen Bullock also had a pick for Houston (9-5). The Texans formally clinched the division when the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Denver Broncos later Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 29 of 40 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown for Miami, but he lost a fumble and matched his career worst of three interceptions for the Dolphins (6-8), who are two games out in the AFC wild-card race.

Eagles 27, Steelers 13

Jalen Hurts passed for two touchdowns and ran for one as Philadelphia beat visiting Pittsburgh for its franchise-record 10th consecutive win.

Reportedly playing with a broken finger on his left (non-throwing) hand, Hurts completed 25 of 32 passes for 290 yards and TDs to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. He ran for 45 yards and recorded his 14th rushing score of the season. The Eagles (12-2) leaned on a passing game that was under fire all week amid drama regarding the relationship between Hurts and Brown (eight catches for 110 yards).

The Steelers (10-4) have lost 11 consecutive road games in this Pennsylvania rivalry, with their most recent win in Philadelphia coming in 1965. Pittsburgh still clinched a playoff berth courtesy of losses by the Dolphins and Colts. Russell Wilson completed 14 of 22 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown for the Steelers, who were held to 163 yards of offense.

Packers 30, Seahawks 13

Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes to Romeo Doubs and Josh Jacobs rushed for 94 yards and another score as Green Bay defeated host Seattle.

The Packers (10-4) limited Seattle (8-6) to 208 yards of total offense, forced two turnovers and had seven sacks. Love was 20-of-27 passing for 229 yards with the two TDs and no interceptions. Doubs had three catches for 40 yards.

Seattle’s Geno Smith was 15-of-19 passing for 149 yards with no touchdowns and one interception before suffering a right knee injury late in the third quarter. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a game-high 10 receptions for 83 yards for the Seahawks.

Cowboys 30, Panthers 14

Cooper Rush threw for two of his three touchdowns in the third quarter as Dallas pulled away from Carolina for a victory at Charlotte.

CeeDee Lamb had 116 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine catches and Rico Dowdle rushed for a career-high 149 yards on 25 carries for the Cowboys (6-8), who are trying to stay in playoff contention. Brandon Aubrey kicked three field goals.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young committed four turnovers — two interceptions and a pair of fumbles. He threw for 219 yards on 19-for-28 passing, but Carolina (3-11) lost its fourth consecutive game. Young ran for a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Chiefs 21, Browns 7

Patrick Mahomes threw for a pair of touchdowns before injuring his ankle as Kansas City beat host Cleveland.

Mahomes completed 19 of 38 passes for 159 yards but had to be replaced by veteran signal-caller Carson Wentz after getting caught up under Cleveland defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson with 7:57 left in the game. Kansas City (13-1) had already built its 21-7 lead, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid said afterward that he vetoed Mahomes’ request to return to the game.

The Browns (3-11) also switched quarterbacks after Jameis Winston had 146 yards and three interceptions on 16-for-25 passing. Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 18 yards and a pick once he came in. Jerome Ford rushed for a 62-yard TD in the third quarter for the Browns, and Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game that star running back Nick Chubb broke his foot in the third quarter.

Jets 32, Jaguars 25

Breece Hall ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:05 left as visiting New York rallied in the fourth quarter for a win over Jacksonville.

Hall’s run capped a 70-yard drive that featured two critical connections between Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. The duo hooked up for third-down gains of 23 and 41 yards that got the ball just shy of the end zone, teeing up Hall’s game-winning score for the Jets (4-10).

Rodgers finished 16-of-30 passing for 289 yards and three scores, finding Adams nine times in the second half for 198 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jacksonville (3-11) had a chance to force overtime on its last possession, but Mac Jones’ deep pass down the left side was intercepted by Sauce Gardner at the New York 13 with 37 seconds left.

Commanders 20, Saints 19

Jayden Daniels threw two touchdown passes to Terry McLaurin and visiting Washington held on to defeat New Orleans after the Saints scored as time ran out but failed on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt.

Daniels completed 25 of 31 passes for 226 yards without an interception and rushed 11 times for 66 yards for the Commanders (9-5), but he was sacked eight times.

After second-year quarterback Jake Haener struggled in his first NFL start in place of an injured Derek Carr, the Saints (5-9) turned to rookie Spencer Rattler, who completed 10 of 21 passes for 135 yards and the touchdown with no time left. But Rattler’s pass on the ensuing two-point conversion try sailed wide of diving tight end Juwan Johnson.

Ravens 35, Giants 14

Lamar Jackson threw for 290 yards and tied a career high with five touchdown passes, including a pair to Rashod Bateman, to boost Baltimore over skidding New York in East Rutherford, N.J.

Baltimore (9-5) stayed in the thick of the AFC playoff race while moving within one game of AFC North-leading Pittsburgh. Jackson had more TDs than incompletions, finishing 21-for-25 passing before yielding to backup Josh Johnson.

New York (2-12) tied a franchise record with its ninth consecutive loss and remained winless at home. Back at quarterback, Tommy DeVito suffered a concussion and left the game in the second quarter. He was 10-for-13 passing for 68 yards while getting sacked twice.

Bengals 37, Titans 27

Cincinnati took advantage of four turnovers by Tennessee quarterback Will Levis while getting three touchdown passes from Joe Burrow to win in Nashville.

The two teams combined for 10 turnovers and 26 penalties in the mistake-filled game. The 10 total turnovers, including six by the Titans, are the most in an NFL game since a 2007 contest between the Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

The Bengals (6-8) won back-to-back games for just the second time this season while the Titans (3-11) lost two fumbles and had two quarterbacks who combined to throw four interceptions.

Cardinals 30, Patriots 17

James Conner rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns as Arizona stayed in the NFC West title race with a win over New England in Glendale, Ariz.

Conner blew the game open in the fourth quarter with a pair of 1-yard scores as Arizona (7-7) snapped a three-game losing streak. Quarterback Kyler Murray completed 23 of 30 passes for 224 yards as the Cardinals outgained New England 395-311.

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye hit on 19 of 23 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Patriots, who fell to 3-11. Rhamondre Stevenson led New England’s rushing attack with 69 yards on 13 attempts.

Broncos 31, Colts 13

The Denver defense shut out visiting Indianapolis in the second half, forcing five turnovers and scoring a touchdown en route to a win.

Bo Nix completed 20 of 33 passes for 130 yards and threw three touchdowns and three interceptions for Denver (9-5). Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins and Courtland Sutton caught touchdowns for the Broncos. Brandon Jones and Patrick Surtain II had interceptions, while Nik Bonitto and D.J. Jones recovered fumbles.

Anthony Richardson was 17-of-38 passing for 172 yards with a rushing touchdown and two interceptions for the Colts (6-8).

Buccaneers 40, Chargers 17

Mike Evans notched two second-half touchdowns to lead Tampa Bay’s rout over offensively inept Los Angeles in Inglewood, Calif.

Evans caught scoring passes of 57 and 35 yards as the Buccaneers (8-6) outscored the Chargers 27-0 in the second half. Evans finished with 159 yards on nine catches. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield went 22-for-27 passing for 288 yards and four touchdowns.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s streak of 357 consecutive passes without an interception ended in the third quarter as he battled a lingering ankle injury and withering pressure. Herbert finished 21-for-33 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns as Los Angeles (8-6) was outgained 506-206.

–Field Level Media

