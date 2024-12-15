Son Of Florida Judge Accused Of Knocking Eye Doctor Unconscious, Sucker-Punching 2 Health Care Staffers 

(Photo via; Dr. Ron Goldstein)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:29 AM – Sunday, December 15, 2024

The son of a Florida judge has allegedly brutally assaulted an unsuspecting optometrist, knocking him out and sucker-punched two other health-care workers in jail.

According to reports, the New York financial consultant allegedly barged into Dr. Ron Goldstein’s office and knocked him out cold. He also sucker-punched two other jail workers and broke one’s jaw.

Goldstein suffered a bloody head injury requiring eight stitches.

The New York Police Department (NYPD)never arrested the suspect, and he is only facing a misdemeanor.

“I would like this guy to be charged with the appropriate crime that he committed against me,” Goldstein told The New York Post. “If someone’s going to attack me, they should certainly have to face the consequences.”

On October 17th, the suspect bursted into a room where Goldstein was examining a patient and punched him, knocking him unconscious for several minutes. He suffered a huge bump on his head, and a gash where his eyeglasses smashed onto his face.

“I never actually saw him,” Goldstein said. “I was staring at a retinal image and had a patient in front of me. He came right behind me and hit me in the back of the head. The reason I know that is because I saw it on videotape afterwards.”

The suspect then was seen calmly walking down the block after the assault.

Goldstein’s 25-year-old daughter, Tai, posted photos that an office manager was able to take before he left in a TikTok video asking anyone who recognized the suspect to call her or the police.

“We cannot let this disgusting human being roam the streets of New York freely,” she pleaded.

Less than 24 hours later, she received “an overwhelming response” and the suspect was identified as Eric Moneyham, the son of a Florida compensation judge.

According to office staff, Moneyham had come to their office once for an eye exam.

Following the attack, the suspect also broke into a house in Wyckoff township a few hours later.

A criminal complaint charging him with burglary and harassment also stated that he posted a message on Linkedin threatening a resident, saying, “I’d hit you in the head so hard you’d hit the concrete and be leaking blood.”

Moneyham was taken into Bergen County Jail. While undergoing an exam at the lockup’s medical center, he “sucker punched” a staffer, knocking him to the ground and pounded him more than 40 times, breaking his jaw and nose.

Records also stated that he railed against “all child molesters and other people he believes molested him in the past.”

Five days later, he allegedly punched a female doctor in the face and was charged with another aggravated assault.

Meanwhile, the NYPD has not placed a detainer on Moneyham, referring to him as a “person of interest,” in order to bring him back to NYC for arrest in connection with the Goldstein assault, which cops initially classified as a felony but later reduced to a misdemeanor.

Retired NYPD Lt. John Macari, criticized the reduction of the charge.

“There was an intent to cause serious physical injury, and it caused a serious physical injury. It’s a felony assault as clear as day, and there should be an investigation as to why it’s not,” Macari told The Post.

“It appears to be a downgrade by someone in the upper echelon looking to keep the crime numbers down,” Macari said, referring to Mayor Adams’ mantra that NYC is the safest big city in America. “It’s perception management.”

According to Defense attorney Frank Carbonetti, Moneyham, who is still in jail awaiting a detention hearing, will have a psychiatric evaluation.

